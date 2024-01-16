The 75th Emmy Awards: see the full list of winners

After a months-long delay due to the 2023 actors and writers strikes in Hollywood last year, the time has finally come for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards to celebrate the best that TV had to offer last year – see the full list of nominees and winners below.

The awards are taking place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday January 15, 2024. There will be 26 awards presented on the night, and they will be hosted by actor, comedian and presenter Anthony Anderson.

This year’s nominations are led by Succession, which has scored a whopping 27 nominations. Right behind in nominations this year is yet another HBO series, The Last Of Us, which landed 24 nominations.

The White Lotus (23), Ted Lasso (22), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (14), The Bear (13), and Beef (13) also picked up a significant amount of nods.

At the time of publishing, a handful of awards have already been handed out. Christina Applegate handed out the first award of the night, Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, which went to Ayo Edebiri for The Bear. The award for Lead Actress In A Comedy Series was awarded to Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary.

Pedro Pascal handed out the award for Supporting Actor In A Drama Series, which went to Matthew Macfadyen for Succession. Jeremy Allen White nabbed the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in A Comedy Series for The Bear.

Check back in with NME for the complete list of winners below.

Here are all of the winners at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding drama series:

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding comedy series:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding limited or anthology series:

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding talk series:

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding reality competition programme:

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding scripted variety series:

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding variety special (live):

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Lead actor in a drama series:

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Lead actress in a drama series:

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Lead actor in a comedy series:

Bill Hader – Barry

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – WINNER

Lead actress in a comedy series:

Christina Applegate – Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Lead actor in a limited series or movie:

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome To Chippendales

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon – George & Tammy

Steven Yeun – Beef

Lead actress in a limited series or movie:

Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback – Swarm

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong – Beef

Supporting actor in a drama series:

F Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus

Theo James – The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession – WINNER

Alan Ruck – Succession

Will Sharp – The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Supporting actress in a drama series:

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus – WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron – Succession

Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus

Supporting actor in a comedy series:

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear – WINNER

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Supporting actress in a comedy series:

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear – WINNER

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie:

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee – Beef

Ray Liotta – Black Bird

Young Mazino – Beef

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie:

Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello – Beef

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER

Merritt Wever – Tiny Beautiful Things

Writing for a comedy series:

Barry – Bill Hader for ‘Wow’

The Bear – Christopher Storer for ‘System’ – WINNER

Jury Duty – Mekki Leeper for ‘Ineffective Assistance’

Only Murders In The Building – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese & Rob Turbovsky for ‘I Know Who Did It’

The Other Two – Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider for ‘Cary & Brooke Go To An Aids Play’

Ted Lasso – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly & Jason Sudeikis for ‘So Long, Farewell’

Writing for a drama series:

Andor – Beau Willimon for ‘One Way Out’

Bad Sisters – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel & Brett Baer for ‘The Prick’

Better Call Saul – Gordon Smith for ‘Point And Shoot’

Better Call Saul – Peter Gould for ‘Saul Gone’

The Last of Us – Craig Mazin for ‘Long, Long Time’

Succession – Jesse Armstrong for ‘Connor’s Wedding’

The White Lotus – Mike White for ‘Arrivederci’

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie:

Beef – Lee Sung Jin for ‘The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain’

Fire Island – Joel Kim Booster

Fleishman Is In Trouble – Taffy Brodesser-Akner for ‘Me-Time’

Prey – Patrick Aison & Dan Trachtenberg

Swarm – Janine Nabers & Donald Glover for ‘Stung’

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Al Yankovic & Eric Appel

Writing for a variety series:

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Directing for a comedy series:

Barry – Bill Hader for ‘Wow’

The Bear – Christopher Storer for ‘Review’ – WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel – Amy Sherman-Palladino for ‘Four Minutes’

The Ms Pat Show – Mary Lou Belli for ‘Don’t Touch My Hair’

Ted Lasso – Declan Lowney for ‘So Long, Farewell’

Wednesday – Tim Burton for ‘Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe’

Directing for a drama series:

Andor – Benjamin Caron for ‘Rix Road’

Bad Sisters – Dearbhla Walsh for ‘The Prick’

The Last of Us – Peter Hoar for ‘Long, Long Time’

Succession – Andrij Parekh for ‘America Decides’

Succession – Mark Mylod for ‘Connor’s Wedding’

Succession – Lorene Scafaria for ‘Living+’

The White Lotus – Mike White for ‘Arrivederci’

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie:

Beef – Lee Sung Jin for ‘Figures of Light’

Beef – Jake Schreier for ‘The Great Fabricator’

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Carl Franklin for ‘Bad Meat’

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Paris Barclay for ‘Silenced’

Fleishman Is In Trouble – Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton for ‘Me-Time’

Prey – Dan Trachtenberg