The air date for The Walking Dead‘s much-delayed finale of season 10 has been revealed during a virtual panel for Comic-Con@Home.

A number of the show’s stars appeared in two separate groups, including Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Angela Kang and director of the finale Greg Nicotero were also in attendance.

Moderator Chris Hardwick, host of the aftershow Talking Dead, opened the panel by announcing the long-awaited news that the sixteenth and final episode of season 10, ‘A Certain Doom’, will air on Sunday October 4 at 9pm EST.

Advertisement

It will then be followed by the series premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and then a ‘mega episode’ of Talking Dead in which both will be discussed.

The season closer was originally due to air on April 12 before being pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic

Before introducing the panel, Hardwick also revealed the first few minute of the finale. You can see the footage, along with the full Comic-Con panel, above.

BREAKING: #TheWalkingDead Season 10 Finale will FINALLY air Sunday, October 4th at 9PM on AMC! It will be immediately followed by the Series Premiere of #TWDWorldBeyond (and then @AMCTalkingDead) pic.twitter.com/dMRq4dh1o0 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) July 24, 2020

Speaking on the panel Nicotero, who directed the episode, was asked about his thoughts approaching the finale. “I’ve really got to give Angela and the writers a huge, huge thumbs up, because I’ve feel like the trajectory of the season, the way that the season built, it just felt like every episode gave you more than the episode before,” he said. “It felt like you were on this really great ride.”

Advertisement

In addition, it has been revealed that six entire bonus episodes of season 10 will air in 2021, with October’s episode remaining the finale.

BREAKING: #TheWalkingDead Season 10 will include SIX EXTRA EPISODES that will air early 2021. (October's Finale will still be the finale, the additional episodes will just be "extra") — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) July 24, 2020

Earlier this month, meanwhile, showrunner Kang offered a glimpse into what fans can expect from the season 10 finale.

“Obviously, we’ve got this new power group of four with Princess and Ezekiel and Eugene and Yumiko who are off on the road,” Kang said. “We’re going to see some interesting turns in that.”

Earlier this year (May 28), Reedus compared the show’s upcoming episode to Game Of Thrones, promising an “epic battle.”