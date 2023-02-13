‘The Always Sunny Podcast’ announces London dates

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘s podcast is heading to London for a series of shows.

The Always Sunny Podcast features stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton, alongside host Megan Ganz, and first launched in November 2021.

It has now been confirmed that the four will head to the Royal Albert Hall for two special shows taking place on April 16, 2023. The stars will do a matinee and evening show for fans, which will feature “stories, laughs, and reflect on 20 years of making the hit series”.

Pre-sale tickets are set to on sale on Wednesday (February 15) at 10am here, with a general sale on Friday (February 17) at 10am.

Watch the stars announce the dates in a video clip below:

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia has run since 2005 and stars McElhenney, Day and Howerton alongside Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito as a group of narcissistic friends who run a dive bar in Philadelphia.

Back in late 2021, McElhenney shared the original pilot script for the series on Instagram, which describes himself as “devastatingly talented, charming and handsome.”

He added in the comments: “I guess I wrote the first draft.”

The actor has made headlines in the last two years alongside Ryan Reynolds after the pair bought Welsh football team Wrexham A.F.C..

The story has been documented in Disney+ docuseries Welcome To Wrexham, and the two have been awarded the freedom of Wrexham by the city council for their work in promoting the city.

Last month, McElhenney missed Wrexham’s shock FA Cup victory over Coventry City after his ESPN+ feed in the US went down, with fans subsequently letting him know about the 4-3 victory on social media.

Reynolds said he was “totally speechless” by the win, while manager Phil Parkinson admitted the win was “up with the best” moments since he arrived at the team in July 2021.