‘The Baby’: infant goes on killing spree in new trailer for horror comedy TV series

A trailer for The Baby, a new series about an infant who commits murder under the care of a reluctant adoptive mother, has landed.

In the clip, 38-year-old Natasha (played by Michelle de Swarte) is seen navigating her life as her closest friends settle down to have kids. But when a baby literally falls into her arms after its mother throws herself off a cliff, Natasha becomes its assumed carer.

Per an official synopsis, the series sees Natasha grapple with her newfound and wholly unexpected parenthood as the baby controls and even kills those around her. As Natasha discovers the true extent of the baby’s deadly nature, she makes increasingly desperate attempts to get rid of it. She doesn’t want a baby. But the baby definitely wants her.

Alongside Swarte, The Baby stars Amira Ghazalla (The Rhythm Section) as Mrs Eaves, the woman who appears to be everywhere the Baby is; Amber Grappy as Bobbi, Natasha’s sister; Patrice Naiambana (Spectre) as Natasha’s father, Lyle; Sinéad Cusack (Marcella) as Natasha’s mother, Barbara; Shvorne Marks (Endeavour) as Mags; Isy Suttie (Peep Show) as Rita; Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education) as Helen; Seyan Sarvan (It’s a Sin) as Nour; Karl Davies (The Tower) as Jack; and Divian Ladwa (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Fooze.

The eight-episode co-production between HBO and Sky debuts on April 24 on HBO/HBO Max in the US. It will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK later in 2022.