Listen to ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ soundtrack by Let’s Eat Grandma

The full soundtrack for the new Netflix series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, scored by Let’s Eat Grandma, has been released.

Directed by Colm McCarthy, Rachna Suri, and Deb Paterson, the new fantasy drama series is based on Sally Green’s acclaimed 2014 young adult novel Half Bad.

The show is set in a world in which factions of witches are in conflict and follows the story of Nathan Byrn (played by Jay Lycurgo), the son of a dangerous Blood Witch called Marcus Edge (David Gyasi). “Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world — and his powers,” a synopsis on IMDB.com explains.

The soundtrack was composed and recorded by the Norfolk duo Let’s Eat Grandma. They said: “Working on the OST for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has certainly been a very informative process and a wonderful new experience which has shaped and broadened the way we write and think about music. We’re always looking for ways to move forward musically, and we think being part of a bigger project with lots of other people all working creatively in different ways has been so valuable and inspiring.”

‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ soundtrack tracklist:

‘Half Bad’

‘Mouse Feet’

‘Money Spiders’

‘Don’t Pull The Knife Out It Will Only Bleed Quicker’

‘Blood Nails’

‘Half Bad 2’

‘Nathan’s Training Theme’

‘Trapped In The Washing Machine’

‘Annalise & Nathan’

‘Romance’

‘Half Bad 3’

‘Rhythmic Creatures’

‘Rhythmic Creatures 2’

‘Wanted You To Share It’

‘Funeral’

‘Kicking Up Dust’

‘Jessica’s Gift Giving’

‘Mercury’s Theme’

‘Mouse Feet In Paris’

‘Nathan & Marcus’

‘Kiss & Push’

‘Speech Is Silver, Silence Is Golden’

‘Magical Recreations Of Murders In The Kitchen’

‘Skin Shimmers’

‘End Credits’

Listen to the soundtrack in full via Transgressive Records now.

The series also features pop icon Róisín Murphy making her acting debut as the powerful witch Mercury. Speaking to NME earlier this month, she said: “It was a good part to get to start. She’s glamorous, she’s two-faced, she’s a good part in that Bette Davis type way. I got CGI’d when I turned into this horrible witch at the end, running down the hallway. My children said ‘Oh, there’s the real mama’.”

Explaining how she got the role, she added: “I think that the director was a fan. He must have had something planned for something or other along the way and then this witch came up and it was obvious it was made for me. They just offered me the part. I was a bit surprised to be honest and I didn’t believe I could do it, but I gave it a go at home on the phone, just reading the script, and everybody loved it. So out of curiosity, I took the job.”