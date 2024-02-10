‘The Bear’ season 3 release date revealed

The release date for the highly-anticipated third season of The Bear has been revealed.

The highly-acclaimed FX show has just finished its second season with six Emmys and three Golden Globe awards, and is ready to return to screens this year.

FX Chairman John Landgraf has now revealed The Bear will start its third season in June 2024, with all episodes available at the same time.

Landgraf said the decision to make The Bear available to binge-watch was intentional since its debut season. “We all watched the first season, we talked about it, and it wasn’t lost on me or anyone else who worked on the show that it’s a little anxiety-inducing,” he said.

“So we made a decision that we would drop the whole thing as a binge, because for those of you who saw it, it has a really beautiful, very uplifting ending.”

Landgraf further revealed that he knew The Bear‘s binge-watch strategy worked “when I talked to a friend and colleague of the platform the day after we dropped it. And she said, there are currently a hundred thousand concurrent streams right now in America watching the eighth episode of The Bear – the day after we dropped the whole thing.”

The team then kept their decision to drop all episodes at once during its second season. Landgraf said the team “debated” over the topic, asking: “Can we milk it a little bit and can we roll it out over weeks?”

Eventually, they decided against it, saying it “would be a rotten thing to do, to change it up for the audience… So we just decided not to change what we’d already set in motion. And I have no doubt we’ll just keep doing it.”

Landgraf added that as The Bear is so secretive with their production, he was in the dark about any season three spoilers. In fact, the production team didn’t even reveal the amount of cameos in season two’s Christmas episode, ‘Fishes’. Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Will Poulter, Olivia Colman and John Mulaney were some of the names who made a surprise appearance.

“I was as surprised as you when the Christmas episode came through the door,” he said. “I experienced the cast that had been pulled together with the surprise and freshness of the audience, which you don’t get to do very often in the network job.”

NME named the show the best series of 2023, writing: “No other series has since proved better at showing the shit endlessly hitting the fan, but it was the flashbacks, side-steps and breath-catching across these 10 perfect episodes that charred, sliced and tenderised harder than any of the kitchen chaos.”