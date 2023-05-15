A trailer has been released for the second season of The Bear – check it out above.

Created by Christopher Storer, the FX show’s first season followed award-winning chef Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) who returns to run his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop following the suicide of his older brother.

As shown in the trailer, the second season picks up after Carmy’s decision to close the shop in order to open a new restaurant. Alongside Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Mass-Bachrach), the trio set a six-month timetable to open the new establishment’s doors.

An official synopsis reads: “Season two follows Carmy, Sydney and Richie as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.

“Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.”

Molly Gordon is a newcomer to the cast, who plays an unknown character from Carmy’s past. Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Edwin Lee Gibson and Oliver Platt all reprise their roles from the first season.

According to Variety, Bob Odenkirk has also joined the cast in an unknown role.

All episodes of The Bear season two will premiere on FX and Hulu on June 22 in the US. The show will be released on Disney+ in the UK.