‘The Bear’ star Ebon Moss-Bachrach thanks Taylor Swift during Critics Choice acceptance speech

Ebon Moss-Bachrach thanked Taylor Swift in reference to an episode in season two of The Bear, in which the musician is mentioned.

His shout out refers to an episode where his character, Ritchie, tries to obtain concert tickets for his ex-wife and daughter to see Swift.

Moss-Bachrach also shouted out Olivia Coleman, who appears in the same episode as Chef Terry, a character who leads Ritchie’s training at one of the world’s best restaurants. Elsewhere in the season, Moss-Bachrach can also be seen singing Swift’s ‘Love Story’ in what quickly became a fan-favourite moment.

“I’ve gotta thank my two special scene partners this year, Olivia Colman and Taylor Swift,” he said, before going on to thank his family.

He continued: “This is such a privilege to play this part. Really beautiful experience to take this man kind of from a tough place into the light. It’s not often you get to do that — to play joy. And it’s been a really wonderful, special, special experience for me.”

The Bear took home four awards in total last night, continuing on from its success at last week’s Golden Globes.

NME named The Bear the best series of 2023, writing: “No other series has since proved better at showing the shit endlessly hitting the fan, but it was the flashbacks, side-steps and breath-catching across these 10 perfect episodes that charred, sliced and tenderized harder than any of the kitchen chaos.”

A release date for The Bear’s third season has yet to be announced; it will begin filming sometime in 2024.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer dominated the evening at the Critics Choice Awards last night. The Cillian Murphy-starring film about the father of the atomic bomb took away eight awards on the night including Best Director and Best Picture.

Murphy was expected to take home Best Actor, but lost out to Paul Giamatti, who won Best Actor for his turn in The Holdovers in one of the biggest upsets of the evening.

Barbie followed behind with six wins, including Best Comedy and Best Song (‘I’m Just Ken’). The Best Actress award went to Emma Stone for her performance in Poor Things.

Beef won four awards while Succession took home three awards. You can see the full list of winners here.

Elsewhere, Ryan Gosling’s bemused reaction to ‘I’m Just Ken’ winning ‘Best Original Song’ at the awards went viral. You check out some of the reaction to that moment here.