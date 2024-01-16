‘The Bear’ stars celebrate Emmy win with chef’s kiss

The Bear stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Matty Matheson toasted their Emmys win with a kiss.

The show’s cast and crew took to the stage at the event in Los Angeles on Monday (January 15) to accept the award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Matheson, the real-life chef who plays Neil Fak in the series, was mid-speech when his co-star, Richie actor Moss-Bachrach, interrupted him with a prolonged kiss on the lips – to cheers and applause from the audience.

After the kiss, Matheson replied: “I love you Ebon.” Check out the moment below.

Matty Matheson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach share a kiss on stage after #TheBear wins the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/lHT3Iu8ffd — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

Picking up his speech afterwards, Matheson added: “I just love restaurants so much. The good, the bad, it’s rough. We’re all broken inside and every single day we gotta show up and cook and make people feel good by eating something and sitting at a table. It’s really beautful.

“And all of us here, get to make a show together and we get to make people feel good or filled with anxiety or triggered, it seems. But this is really amazing. It’s beautiful.”

Speaking to reporters backstage about the kiss, Moss-Bachrach said: “Time stopped. I don’t know how many years went by.”

The Bear picked up six awards at the ceremony, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeremy Allen White and Outstanding Supporting Actor for Ayo Edibiri.

Other big winners on the night were Succession, which also picked up six awards, and Beef which took home five awards including Outstanding Limited Series.

The Bear was renewed for a third season last year, which is expected to arrive in 2024.