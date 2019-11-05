‘The Big Bang Theory’ fans unearth yet another continuity error

It's the latest in a long line of plot holes dug up by fans

Fans of The Big Bang Theory have unearthed yet another plot hole from the sitcom.

The show ended after its 12th season earlier this year, and fans are continuing to travel back to the show’s early seasons, finding irregularities in the plot.

Over the past few weeks, fans of the show have dug up a plot hole from the very first season based around Rajesh Koothrappali, before spotting another nonsensical plotline which renders the entire show’s narrative impossible.

Now, another irregularity has come to light. The new finding concerns season 10, episode 12 – The Holiday Summation – in which Sheldon Cooper ranks his friends in a list.

After Amy Farrah Fowler asks Cooper where she ranks in the list, he reveals that he’s ranking it “chronologically”.

“I have Leonard, Howard and Raj, Stuart, Penny, Leonard’s mum, Bernadette, Wil Wheaton,” Sheldon says, but fans have pointed out that Sheldon actually met Wil Wheaton significantly earlier than Bernadette, rendering his list incorrect.

The Big Bang Theory came to an end back in May and the cast of the show shared their memories as they filmed the last ever episode of the sitcom. A new prequel based on Cooper’s character, Young Sheldon, debuted in 2017.

Meanwhile, Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has teased a Friends crossover in a new Instagram post.