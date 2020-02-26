Actor Jim Parsons has made a cameo on The Simpsons as himself, in order to explain cryptocurrency.

The Big Bang Theory star features in a brief skit introduced by Professor Frink introducing his Frinkcoin currency to Lisa – watch below.

The sketch does more to confuse and entertain than break down the facts of the currency, after Frink explains how he became the richest man in Springfield and overtook Mr Burns.

The Simpsons has featured hundreds of cameos from famous faces over the decades. The latest one sees Parsons trying to veer away from Sheldon Cooper, his character on The Big Bang Theory.

Last year, the actor starred in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile as Larry Simpson, the prosecuting lawyer who took on serial killer Ted Bundy in the 1970s.

Elsewhere, news of a potential second Simpsons film – as a standalone, not a sequel, has been teased by showrunner Al Jean.

“I would say yes although we’re just in the very, very early stages,” Green told Slash Film. “We would love to do one for Disney but it’s not like it’s happening next week or next year.”

The Simpsons Movie was released in 2007.