‘The Big Bang Theory’ stars to return in ‘Young Sheldon’ finale

It has been revealed that two stars from The Big Bang Theory will reprise their roles for the series finale of Young Sheldon.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the prequel series to The Big Bang Theory follows Sheldon Cooper’s (Iain Armitage) early life as a child prodigy in the fictional town of Medford, Texas during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon in the original sitcom, lends his voice to the character as an adult recalling his childhood. Other cast members include Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Annie Potts and Matt Hobby.

To celebrate the event of the series coming to an end after a seven-season run, Parsons and his co-star Mayim Bialik will return as the adult version of Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler on the show’s final episode which will air on May 16.

Speaking about Young Sheldon‘s final season, executive producer Steve Holland said: “There are certain things we know happen in Sheldon’s life at 14. We started talking about the future of show and what it looked like. This is the right time for this story to come to an end, knowing that at 14, he goes off to Cal Tech. It felt like the right time to end it strong while it was on top,” (per The Independent).

The appearance of the two stars will also mark the first time that Parsons and Bialik will be seen together since the finale of The Big Bang Theory in 2019. The following year, A producer on sitcom revealed that the show had planned to continue for another two years before Parsons quit.

The Big Bang Theory first aired in 2007 and ran for 12 seasons, ending in 2019. The series also starred Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg.

Young Sheldon is available to stream on Netflix in the UK.