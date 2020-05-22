‘The Big Bang Theory’ was set to continue for two more years before Jim Parsons quit

A producer on The Big Bang Theory has revealed that the show had planned to continue for another two years before its star Jim Parsons quit.

Parsons, who played Sheldon Cooper in the long-running show, quit last year, with the show coming to an end in May 2019 after 12 seasons.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk to mark the one year anniversary since the show’s climax, production designer John Shaffner revealed that the initial plan from the show’s studio Warner Bros and network CBS was to run for another couple of years.

“The news that [the show] was ending had been leaked because Warner Brothers had prepared a proper roll-out of explaining it to everybody, but the cast didn’t know,” Shaffner revealed.

“What had occurred was Jim Parsons had been in touch with Chuck Lorre over the hiatus week and had said he couldn’t come back and do anymore. And Chuck had always said if one member of the cast left the show then the show would have to end.

Shaffner added that “Warner Brothers and CBS wanted to sign for about two more years.”

“I was back in the office and I found out about this and I went down to stage and I saw Johnny [Galecki] and Kaley [Cuoco] in the comic book store and they were just hugging each other and crying.

“It was very hard for a while for people to accept the decision and the crew was very disappointed because it was a good job,” he added. “But I really respected what Jim did. It’s better to leave on top.”

Jim Parsons appeared in a cameo role in an episode of The Simpsons earlier this year. In the brief skit, Parsons introduces Professor Frink’s new cryptocurrency, Frinkcoin, to Lisa.