‘The Big Breakfast’ to return with Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu

Channel 4 has announced The Big Breakfast will return this summer with hosts Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu.

After the show was revived for a one-off special as part of Channel 4’s Black To Front day in September last year, the show has been commissioned for four episodes which will air in August.

The Big Breakfast originally aired from 1992 to 2002, when it was hosted by the likes of Chris Evans, Richard Bacon, Gaby Roslin, Johnny Vaughn and Denise Van Outen.

Advertisement

Vivienne Molokwu, Channel 4 senior commissioning editor, said: “I genuinely believe that the Black To Front Project unearthed one of the best presenting double acts that telly has seen in sometime in bringing Mo and AJ together for The Big Breakfast so it’s absolutely no surprise that we’re reuniting them for more early morning madness and making them a regular staple of our summer schedule.”

Gilligan has presented The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan on Channel 4 since 2019. He also co-hosts The Big Narstie Show and has served as a judge on The Masked Singer UK since 2020.

Earlier this year, the comedian replaced Jack Whitehall as host of the BRIT Awards, alongside Maya Jama and Clara Amfo. He also released a second Netflix stand-up special in February titled Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo To Life.

Odudu is known for presenting Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and as a finalist in last year’s Strictly Come Dancing. She also hosts Married At First Sight UK: Afters.

The Big Breakfast will return to Channel 4 in August, 2022.