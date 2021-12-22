‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ premiere delayed due to coronavirus

Disney’s red carpet premiere for Star Wars spin-off series The Book Of Boba Fett has been postponed due to concerns around the coronavirus.

As omicron variant infections spike, Disney has delayed the premiere from January 4 at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood to February 8 – for an event that will celebrate the show’s season finale instead.

In a statement released to Variety, a spokesperson for Disney said: “Out of an abundance of caution, we will be postponing the Boba Fett fan event. It will be relocated to the 8th of February in celebration of the finale.”

Guests expected to attend the event include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Ming-Na Wen, with more to be announced.

This follows the cancellation of numerous Hollywood events due to the surge of COVID-19 cases. On Monday (December 20) in-person events like the AFI Awards, the BAFTA Tea party and the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s awards gala were all cancelled.

The Hollywood Critics Association also decided to postpone their 5th Annual HCA Film Awards ceremony until February 28, due to growing concerns around the omicron variant.

The Book Of Boba Fett will see Temuera Morrison reprise his role as the bounty hunter from The Mandalorian, alongside Ming-Na Wen as fellow hunter Fennec Shand. Jon Favreau, Robert Rodriguez and Dave Filloni are executive producers on the project.

Speaking about the show, Wen recently compared the series to The Godfather and described it as “more like a take on gangster movies”.

Discussing the bond between Shand and Fett, Wen said: “I feel like they are bonded because both of them had near-death experiences. They’re both bounty hunters, and they do adhere to a certain level of respect and honour.

“He saved her, and there’s a debt to be paid, and bounty hunters honour that debt.”

The Book Of Boba Fett will launch on Disney+ on December 29.