‘The Boys’ actor Antony Starr gets suspended prison sentence after assault in pub

The Boys actor Antony Starr has reportedly been handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence after assaulting a chef in Spain.

The actor, who plays Homelander in the Amazon series, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning (March 2) after police were called to a disturbance outside a Costa Blanca pub in Alicante, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Chef Bathuel Araujo, 21, alleged that he had been punched twice before having a glass smashed in his face. It’s said he had to have four stitches to a wound above his eye.

Speaking to local press, Araujo claimed he lashed out after a friend he was with asked a friend of Starr’s to calm the actor down because he was being annoying.

After the feud moved outside the pub, the chef claimed Starr said to him: “You don’t know who you’ve messed with, you don’t know who I am and what you’ve done.”

In a statement (via The Daily Mail), a spokesperson for Spain’s National Police said: “I can confirm a 46-year-old man was arrested following an incident at a pub in Alicante around 2.30am on March 2.”

On Thursday (March 3), the actor was convicted of a crime of wounding in court in Alicante, and was handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence and fined £4,141.

A court official said: “The detainee’s state of drunkenness was taken into account as an extenuating factor. The sentence was the result of an agreement between the state prosecution service and the man who was subsequently convicted.

“His prison sentence is being suspended on the condition that he doesn’t commit another crime in two years and pays the compensation in the next 72 hours.”

NME has reached out to Starr’s representatives for comment.

It’s believed the New Zealand actor is in Spain filming for a new Guy Ritchie movie.

Along with The Boys, Star is known for roles in Banshee and New Zealand comedy drama Outrageous Fortune.