‘The Boys’ announces animated spin-off series ‘Diabolical’

The Boys has announced an animated spin-off series called Diabolical, set to air in 2022.

The news was shared by Amazon Prime Video yesterday (December 5), via a recorded messaged from the hit show’s star Karl Urban during the CCXP Worlds 2021 panels.

Check out the announcement here:

Advertisement

Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer, Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland, Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler are all said to be involved in the forthcoming project.

“Surprise! We’re almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, Diabolical,” The Boys showrunner and Diabolical executive producer Eric Kripke said.

“We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule…just kidding, there’s no rules. They blew the doors off it, delivering eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think The Boys is nuts? Wait till you see this.”

Executive producers and writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg added: “Ever since we saw the animated film The Animatrix, a series of short animated films set in the universe of The Matrix, we’ve wanted to rip it off. Today that dream has come true.”

The specific release date for Diabolical has not yet been revealed – stay tuned for updates as they come in.

Advertisement

Reviewing season two of The Boys, NME wrote: “You’ve got your steamy sex scenes, plenty of gooey gore, and more effing and jeffing than Malcolm Tucker at a crisis meeting.

“The Boys may be the most adult superhero show on TV – but with its hotly-awaited return, it proves it’s the most fun too.”