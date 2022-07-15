‘The Boys’ college spin-off ‘Gen V’ announced by cast

Amazon has officially announced The Boys college spin-off Gen V is in production.

While a college spin-off has previously been discussed by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, Amazon revealed details of the series for the first time on Friday (July 15).

The show’s cast was announced in a video on The Boys social media, featuring Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi.

“Allow us to introduce ya to Gen V, The Boys college spin-off in the works with this brilliant bunch,” the post reads.

A synopsis describes Gen V as an “irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games – with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.”

Speaking in the video, Broadway said: “It’s gonna be a rollercoaster. It’s gonna be filled with blood, guts, and everything else.”

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers on Gen V. Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson and Craig Rosenberg also serve as executive producers.

Speaking to Deadline earlier this month, Kripke discussed how Gen V, previously titled The Boys Presents: Varsity, will tie into events of the main show.

“There’s definitely crossover, and we’re doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in season three hand off to the first season in Varsity,” Kripke said. “Like there’s a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there’s certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to season three of The Boys.”

Gen V is the second spin-off from The Boys following anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which was released earlier this year.

In June, Amazon renewed The Boys for a fourth season. A release date has yet to be announced.