‘The Boys’ future will deviate from comics storyline, Karl Urban confirms

Karl Urban has said The Boys will branch further from the comics in future seasons.

Based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the Amazon series has remained faithful to the source material’s spirit and the overall story – with some contemporary changes for characters like Stormfront and in certain plot beats.

Speaking about the show’s future, Urban, who plays Billy Butcher, said show creator Eric Kripke is “not a fan” of how the comic series ended – suggesting that the show’s trajectory moving beyond season three “will be different”.

Advertisement

“We all have so much fun making The Boys,” Urban told NME about the show beyond the third season. “The possibilities are endless.

“I think that Eric Kripke has a very definitive story in his mind, and I don’t think that he has any intention of outstaying his welcome. I just know that Kripke is not a fan of how the comics ended. So whatever we do will be different, for sure. We shall see.”

Amazon officially announced The Boys had been renewed for a fourth season on Friday (June 10), following the release of the fourth episode in season three.

In a statement, Kripke said: “Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more.

“We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success.”

Advertisement

Since the main show was released, Amazon has ordered two spin-offs from The Boys. The first, anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, was released earlier this year.

A second untitled spin-off is in production and will be set at a college exclusively for young-adult superheroes. Speaking to Deadline, Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said the spin-off is expected to debut next year.

In a four-star review of The Boys season three, NME wrote: “Season three of The Boys toys with the successful formula but maintains jaw-dropping results throughout, especially with the introduction of musical numbers, a reality TV show and new superhero Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

“It’s still the most adult, most graphic and most fun superhero show around and this bold and batshit run of episodes sees The Boys very much back in town.”