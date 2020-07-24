‘The Boys’ renewed for a third season by Amazon Studios

Popular vigilante drama series The Boys has been renewed for a third season by Amazon Studios.

The decision comes ahead of the launch of the second season of the hit series, due to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 4, 2020.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the show, which launched on Amazon Prime last year, follows the story of a group of vigilantes fighting back against superheroes who abuse their abilities.

Created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Eric Kripke, the series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, and more.

“Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their ‘weirdo’ demographic, has greenlit Season 3 of The Boys!” Kripke said in a statement. “The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer’s room and we’re sad to say, the world has given us way too much material.”

He added: “We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus.”

In addition to the renewal announcement, it was revealed that Aisha Tyler will serve as host and executive producer of the official The Boys aftershow Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys.

In each episode of Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, members of the cast, creative team and other special guests will join Tyler as they dissect the events that unfold in each episode.

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys will launch on August 28 with a look back at season one and continues on September 4 to dive into each episode of season two right through to the season finale on October 9.

