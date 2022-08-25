‘The Boys’ season 4 adds Jeffrey Dean Morgan in unknown role

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has joined the cast of The Boys for Season 4 in a mystery role.

Probably best known for his role as Negan in The Walking Dead, Morgan becomes the latest in an increasingly long line of former Supernatural stars to join the Amazon superhero series (per Variety), following Jensen Ackles (Dean) and Jim Beaver (Robert Singer).

Morgan is currently starring on the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead, and is set to appear alongside Lauren Cohan, reprising her Walking Dead role as Maggie, on the upcoming spinoff series Isle Of The Dead.

Advertisement

The actor has previously shown public enthusiasm for joining the show, going as far back as 2020 when The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke seemingly offered him a part in the third season.

In a heartbeat! — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) January 16, 2020

Last month (July 12), Kripke revealed that the final scene in The Boys season three was inspired by a quote from Donald Trump – season three spoilers ahead, of course.

In the closing scene, Homelander (Anthony Starr) introduces his superpowered son Ryan to his supporters. When a protester yells and throws something at Ryan, Homelander kills him by splitting his head in half using his laser eyes.

Speaking to Deadline, Kripke said: “It’s interesting that you bring up the quote about shooting a guy on Fifth Avenue because that was the original inspiration for that scene. Could we take Homelander so far as to literally kill somebody on Fifth Avenue and then be applauded for it?”

Teasing what to expect from the confirmed fourth season, he added: “A lot of the story of certainly the next season is both Homelander and Butcher (Karl Urban) fighting over Ryan. It becomes like a custody battle with apocalyptic stakes. Will Ryan go into the light or will Ryan go into the shadows?