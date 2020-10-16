A third season of Amazon Prime Video‘s The Boys is set to begin shooting in early 2021, showrunner Eric Kripke has confirmed.

The series was renewed for a third season back in July.

Season two of the show, based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, began streaming on a weekly basis on the streaming service last month, with its finale airing on October 9.

Posting to Twitter, Kripke shared a photo of the script of the first episode of the third season, entitled Payback. “You’re Not Fucking Ready,” he wrote, confirming that season three will begin shooting in early 2021.

In a four-star review of season 2 of The Boys, NME said: “For the most part, season two is as Quaid described it to NME back in January: “big, bombastic and insane.” It’s difficult to tell if it’s “better than season one,” as Quaid also claimed, because this new batch basically offers more of the same.

“You’ve got your steamy sex scenes, plenty of gooey gore, and more effing and jeffing than Malcolm Tucker at a crisis meeting. The Boys may be the most adult superhero show on TV – but with its hotly-awaited return, it proves it’s the most fun too.

Along with news of a third season, a spin-off series based on The Boys has also been fast-tracked at Amazon Prime Video.

The upcoming spin-off show will take place at “America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (or ‘supes’),” a report says.

The show is described as an “irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.”