‘The Boys’ season three trailer introduces Soldier Boy

The Boys has unveiled the first full trailer for its upcoming third season.

The Amazon Prime Video series follows a group of superheroes who abuse their powers and the vigilantes who try to stop them.

Following the events of season two, the new episodes are set to see a new serum enter the mix that allows individuals to turn into a superhero for 24 hours, while Homelander has “lost his fucking mind” after last season.

We also get a proper look at Supernatural star Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, who joins the cast for the new season.

Watch the trailer below:

The clip comes ahead of the season premiere on June 3, with the first three episodes dropping then before the remaining five launch each Friday after the premiere.

Alongside Ackles, the new season has also brought on board Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess, Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic, Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder and Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk.

Speaking earlier this year about the new season, star Karl Urban said at SXSW (via The Hollywood Reporter): “I promise you have never seen anything like it in the history of cinema. We went bigger this season. It’s a fun intense roller coaster ride.”

Showrunner Erik Kripke added that a particular scene in the new season’s first 10 minutes is “not just the craziest thing we’ve done, I think it’s the craziest thing anybody has ever done”.

Alongside the main show, The Boys is prepping two spin-offs – namely one focusing on a superhero college (dubbed “part college show, part Hunger Games”), and an animated show called Diabolical.

The latter is set for release in 2022, and will include the voice talents of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer, Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg, Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland, Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler.