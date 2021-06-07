‘The Boys’ shares first look at Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy supersuit

The Boys has shared a first look at Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy Super Suit from season three.

The character has been described as “the original bad ass” by designer Laura Jean Shannon. Soldier Boy was created by Compound V in the 1940s, and was the leader of Payback, the second-strongest superhero team behind the Seven.

“Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit,” Shannon said of the suit in a press release. “With that pedigree we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier’s practicality with a heavy dose of old school cowboy swagger.

Advertisement

“We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude, luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that.”

Take a look at Ackles as Soldier Boy here:

Discussing the importance of the character in the eyes of fans, showrunner Eric Kripke said: “When I cast Jensen as Soldier Boy, the first thing I said was, ‘I’m most excited for you, because of the amazing process you’ll go through with LJ, our Super Suit designer.’

“It took six months but the experience surpassed Jensen’s expectations. LJ has made a work of art that tips its hat to the WWII Soldier Boy from the comics, while taking it in a sleek new direction. And if you think the photos are cool, just wait till you see Jensen in action.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, season three of The Boys officially started shooting earlier this year. A release date is yet to be confirmed.