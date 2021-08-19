‘The Boys’ showrunner calls spin-off exciting in a “perverted Marvel way”

The Boys showrunner Erik Kripke has provided an update on the show’s upcoming spin-off series, describing it as “exciting” in a “perverted Marvel way”.

The untitled spin-off, described as “part college show, part Hunger Games”, will follow young adult superheroes at a superhero college run by Vought International. Kripke previously stated it would focus on the G-Men team mentioned in the first season, the show’s parody of X-Men.

Discussing the progress of the spin-off with The Hollywood Reporter, Kripke said: “We’re writing furiously. I think it’s coming along really great.

“It’s exciting in that sort of perverted Marvel way – in the way that different Marvel projects are very different. One’s a thriller, one’s a comedy.

“This feels like that, too, but with a ton more dick jokes.”

It isn’t the only spin-off to emerge following The Boys’ success. A mini spin-off called Seven On 7 was recently launched on YouTube, with subsequent episodes releasing on the seventh of each month to “bridge the gap” between seasons two and three.

While it’s unclear when The Boys season three will release, Kripke recently teased what direction the show will take – referencing new character Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles.

“Season three delves a lot more into the history of how we got here through this character of Soldier Boy,” Kripke said.

“We were able to dig into both the history of the country and also really look at toxic masculinity, and masculine roles, and what a shitshow that’s overall caused. This whole fucking independent, Marlboro man thing.”