‘The Boys’ spinoff ‘Gen V’ renewed for second season

Gen V, the spinoff series from The Boys, has been renewed for a second season by Amazon Prime Video.

The announcement comes just ahead of the finale of the first season, which is due on November 3.

“Expanding the universe of The Boys with a series as bold as Gen V has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios.

Attention all God U students, Gen V is officially coming back for Season ✌️ pic.twitter.com/cyUuAPq97k — GEN V (@genv) October 19, 2023

Advertisement

“From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, we knew Gen V would push the boundaries. Their unapologetic approach is exactly what audiences love.”

“We couldn’t be happier to make a second season of Gen V,” said Fazekas and executive producer Kripke. “These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season—sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show.”

Since premiering on September 29, the show has become Prime Video’s number one series in over 130 countries, and it has been named by the streaming service as its “most acquisitive new original series of 2023”.

Gen V is set in the same universe as The Boys, and it follows a group of young “supes” (people gifted with special abilities) as they enrol at Godolkin University, where they are taught to hone their abilities in order to be shaped into the next generation of superheroes.

The show stars Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, a supe with the ability to psychically manipulate blood, Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson, a character with magnetic manipulation capabilities and Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, who can alter her size.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of the first season, NME’s Ali Shutler wrote that “Gen V is confidently its own thing. It’s comfortable sitting in the shadow of The Boys for the time being and while the gory humour might feel familiar, this smart, sleek spin-off is never less than exciting.”

Gen V season one is set during the events of season four of The Boys, although no release date has been confirmed for that season to air as of yet. Season three of The Boys concluded in July 2022.