Sandra Oh’s ‘The Chair’ cancelled by Netflix after one season

The Chair has been cancelled after just one season at Netflix.

The university satire starring Sandra Oh as Professor Ji-yoon Kim was released on the streaming platform in August 2021, and has not been renewed for a second season.

Oh first questioned season two of The Chair in an interview with Variety in early 2022, saying: “No one’s called me, so I’m guessing that’s not happening. I would have loved it, because I just thought that there was so much material there to potentially explore.

Advertisement

“Because the setting and the characters were established… I’m just happy that it happened, it was a great experience. But I am sad that it’s over.”

Showrunner Amanda Peet confirmed the cancellation at the TCAs earlier this month. “We weren’t picked up,” she said. “Sandra and I wish we had been.”

In a four-star review of The Chair, NME wrote: “As a look at the problems facing the academic world in 2021, it’s eye-opening, thoughtful and – at times – darkly funny, letting Oh lean into her comedic chops with great results.”

Elsewhere, Netflix recently cancelled sci-fi mystery series 1899 after one season as well, which aired last November.

Creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Freise wrote on social media: “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life.

“We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget.”