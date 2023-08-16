‘The Chosen One’: is Jodie actually Jesus?

Netflix’s The Chosen One follows a boy with Jesus-like powers in the heart of Mexico.

Based on the comic book series American Jesus by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, the fantasy series follows the struggles of 12-year-old boy Jodie (Bobby Luhnow), who suddenly discovers he has the abilities of Jesus Christ.

A synopsis for the series reads: “Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy from Santa Rosalia, Baja California Sur, after surviving a freak accident, discovers that he has Jesus-like powers: He can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk and perhaps even raise the dead.

“How will he deal with his destiny and lead the world through a conflict that’s been thousands of years in the making?”

Who is Jodie in The Chosen One?

As revealed in episode six Revelation, Jodie isn’t the son of God but the son of fallen angel Lucifer. His identity is revealed to him in the final scene of the series, as he’s taken away in a limo with a mysterious demonic figure.

What happens in the American Jesus comics?

Like the show, Jodie is revealed to be the son of Satan in the first volume of American Jesus. In the second volume, titled The New Messiah, a young woman named Catalina is introduced as the actual Second Coming, who hopes to stop Jodie’s plans for world domination.

The pair collide in the third and final volume titled American Jesus: Revelation, which debuted last year.

Has The Chosen One been renewed for season two?

At the time of writing (August 16), Netflix has not officially announced whether The Chosen One will return for a second season.

Other cast members in the series include Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia, Juan Fernando Gonzalez Anguamea, Jorge Javier Arballo Osomio, Patricio Serna Meza, Carlos Bardem, Alfonso Dosal and Sofia Sisniega.

The Chosen One is available to stream on Netflix.