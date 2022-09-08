‘The Crown’ will likely “stop filming out of respect” following Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Netflix series The Crown will likely pause production of its sixth season following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen of the United Kingdom, who succeeded to the throne in 1952 aged 25, passed away today (Thursday, September 8, 2022). “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” The Royal Family said in a statement.

Earlier today, a source close to series creator Peter Morgan confirmed to Variety that production will stop on The Crown, which is based on the events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. Now, Deadline has reported that Morgan revealed in an email that he expects season six of The Crown “will stop filming out of respect”.

“The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” the series creator added. “I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

Netlfix has not shared a statement at this time, however season five of The Crown is set to premiere in November of this year. Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton have all portrayed the Queen in the series.

Series Director Stephen Daldry previously told Deadline, The Crown would pause in the event of the monarch’s passing.

“None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen,” he said. “It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She’s a global figure and it’s what we should do.”

Meanwhile, tributes from the entertainment world have started to pour in for the Queen from Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, and more.

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” Elton John wrote. “She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

John added: “Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

The Queen’s eldest son, the former Prince of Wales, has immediately become King. In his own statement, he wrote: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.