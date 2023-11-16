‘The Crown’ season six soundtrack: every song in the final episodes

The soundtrack for The Crown season six features a wealth of ’90s nostalgia.

Created by Peter Morgan, the Netflix show’s final season starts off in 1997 weeks prior to the death of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and her lover Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) in a Paris car crash. The season is set to conclude in 2005, with the wedding between Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams).

The season has been split into two parts, with the first four episodes being released on November 16, and the final six episodes arriving on December 14, 2023.

Who has composed the soundtrack for The Crown season 6?

The final season’s score is composed by Martin Phipps, who previously did the score for the show’s third, fourth and fifth seasons. In the first two seasons, Rupert Gregson-Williams and Lorne Balfe composed the soundtrack.

The opening theme to The Crown, meanwhile, is by Hans Zimmer.

The full soundtrack for the final season will be released on December 14. You can stream the track ‘Holding Hands’ from the score below.

What other songs feature on the soundtrack?

A number of songs by other artists feature on the sixth season’s soundtrack. You can check out an episode-by-episode breakdown below.

Episode one – Persona Non Grata

‘Tubthumping’ – Chumbawumba

‘Fast Love’ – George Michael

‘Good Enough’ – Dodgy

‘Walkin’ On The Sun’ – Smash Mouth

‘Young Hearts Run Free’ – Candi Staton

Episode two – Two Photographs

‘Da Funk’ – Daft Punk

‘Spinning The Wheel’ – George Michael

‘Hush’ – Kula Shaker

Episode three – Dis-Moi-Oui

‘When You Tell Me That You Love Me’ – Julio Iglesias

Episode four – Aftermath

‘Paranoid Android’ – Radiohead

The Crown season six is available on Netflix.