‘The Daily Show”s Trevor Noah to pay salaries of 25 furloughed staff out of his own pocket

Trevor Noah, comedian and host of US political comedy show The Daily Show has pledged to pay the full salaries of show staff who have been furloughed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Studio production of the program has been suspended since last month, Noah has been hosting The Daily Social Distancing Show With Trevor Noah, which he’s been self-recording from home.

Recent episodes have included lampoons of US President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis, as well as an interview with Dr. Antony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the country’s most prominent public figures fighting the disease.

Although some writers, producers and production staff are able to contribute remotely, 25 people who work on the show have been furloughed due to coronavirus-enforced restrictions.

According to a new report by Variety, Noah has pledged to pay the furloughed staff’s wages in full with his own money.

A source close to the production told the publication: “These are the people who have been on the show with Trevor from day one and help him put on the show.

“Trevor is personally covering their salaries until the production business opens again. He respects his crew tremendously and feels it’s only right that they get thru [sic] this together.”

Earlier this week it was announced by Comedy Central that the show would be expanding from half an hour to 45 minutes for the first time in its history.