‘The Day Today’ team reunite for 30th anniversary celebration

The stars of The Day Today have reunited for a 30th anniversary celebration on Radio 4.

The Reunion: The Day Today, a 45-minute retrospective hosted by Kirsty Wark, will air on August 15 to mark 30 years since the release of the Radio 4 show On The Hour in August 1991, which inspired The Day Today.

“It was excellent” producer Simon Jarvis told British Comedy Guide of the retrospective recording, which took place yesterday (August 3) for three hours. It was “really, really fun,” he added.

The Day Today was created by Armando Iannucci and Chris Morris, and marked the first TV appearance of Steve Coogan’s Alan Partridge.

The satire also starred Rebecca Front, Doon Mackichan, Patrick Marber and David Schneider.

The cast members had a special reunion dinner to mark the 25th anniversary of The Day Today in 2019. The seminal news satire share first hit TV screens on January 19, 1994, and the series then inspired the spin-off Brass Eye, which ran from 1997-2001.

Meanwhile, Alan Partridge returned to our screens earlier this year for a second season of This Time With Alan Partridge.

In a four-star first-look review, NME wrote: “Sharp, funny and toe-curlingly cringeworthy in the way that only Alan can be, This Time‘s return is a comforting continuation of the Norfolk celeb’s recent revival.”

Extra dates have also been added to Alan Partridge’s Stratagem tour, which will see Coogan take his character out on the road next spring.