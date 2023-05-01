‘The Diplomat’ renewed for season two at Netflix

Netflix has renewed political drama The Diplomat for a second season.

Created by Debora Cahn (The West Wing, Homeland), the series follows Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) as she becomes the new US Ambassador for the UK and juggles international crises with her turbulent marriage.

After the show debuted on April 20, Netflix confirmed on Monday (May 1) the series will return for a second season.

Speaking about the renewal, Russell said: “I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show. Dare I say it’s fun? Thank you Netflix for giving us another shot.”

The Diplomat has been renewed for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/bnfaLvfoU1 — Netflix (@netflix) May 1, 2023

Netflix’s head of drama, Jinny Howe, said: “Fans around the world are loving every minute of The Diplomat’s gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler.

“After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams and Keri Russell have in store for season two.”

The Diplomat dethroned The Night Agent on Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 charts on its first week of release. The latter was also renewed for a second season last month.

Along with Russell, The Diplomat stars Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Rory Kinnear, Ali Ahn, Ato Essandoh, Miguel Sandoval and Celia Imrie.

Cahn previously worked as a writer and executive producer on Homeland, The West Wing, Grey’s Anatomy and Martin Scorsese’s HBO series Vinyl.