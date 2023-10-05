‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ head writers quit after strike controversy

A number of head writers on The Drew Barrymore Show have declined to return for the upcoming fourth season.

Barrymore faced widespread criticism last month after she originally announced the talk show would return on September 18 without its striking writers.

After Writers Guild of America (WGA) members picketed outside the show’s studio, she later reversed the decision and paused the show’s return.

In a statement on Instagram at the time, Barrymore wrote: “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry soon.”

The strike concluded on September 25, and The Drew Barrymore Show is set to return on October 16. According to The Hollywood Reporter, however, co-head writers Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe have all declined to return for the fourth season.

It’s said the production is now interviewing new writers and will be in compliance with the guild.

NME has reached out to CBS and Paramount for comment.

All three writers were seen striking in protest against the show’s initial decision to return in mid-September. According to THR, the trio held signs that read, “Honk if you [love] union labor” and “Drew’s News: Strikes”.

Speaking to The Daily Beast after Barrymore’s initial decision, Kinon said: “It is frustrating, because it will prolong the strike, and we just want it to end.”

She added: “I personally understand that everybody has to make the best decision for themselves. I know that this show has a crew of hundreds of people who need to be paid, and I understand the perspectives of wanting to protect your cast, your crew and your staff.

“We’re standing with all of labour and all of the unions across the world, because that is how it works. Unions only work when you stick together with unions across the labour spectrum.”

Amid the backlash, Barrymore was dropped as host of the US National Book Awards.