‘The Dukes Of Hazzard’ confederate flag car damaged by Hurricane Ida

One of The Dukes of Hazzard‘s most famous props, a 1969 orange Dodge Charger decorated with the confederate flag, has been crushed by a tree felled by Hurricane Ida.

The car belonged to the show’s star John Schneider, who owns an entire collection of the confederate flag-sporting automobiles. This particular model has proved controversial in the past given it was named after American Civil War general Robert E. Lee, widely viewed as a symbol of racism and the country’s slave-holding past.

Schneider took to Facebook to share news of the damage to the car, that his character Bo Duke often drove in the show.

“When something like this happens you have two choices: Tears and laughter,” he wrote. “I choose laughter. So… What’s your caption? Here’s mine: ‘Miss Ida stopped by to see the General at Miss Shirley’s last night…’”

Schneider also posted multiple videos on social media during and after the storm, documenting the damage and imploring people to help out those in need.

“If you know someone who is going through something like this, help them,” he said, as reported by TMZ.

Schnieder later told the Daily Mail he plans to “bang out the dents” in the car – and is determined to restore it to its former state.

“That car is me,” he added. “I am going to straighten it out a little bit and leave it that way. Because I believe that people who have no scars shouldn’t be trusted.”

A legendary New Orleans jazz site has also been destroyed by the natural disaster, which is one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the US. The Karnofsky Shop is often referred to as Louis Armstrong’s “second home”. As a young boy, he worked for the Karnofsky family at their junk and coal business housed in the building. The family would later encourage Armstrong’s interest in jazz. However, the damage caused by Hurricane Ida has led the building to collapse completely.

Elsewhere, the Hurricane Ida has forced the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival to cancel its 2021 edition. Acts performing were due to include Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tame Impala.

“We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience,” a statement released by the festival read.