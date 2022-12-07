‘The Fabulous’: SHINee’s Minho, Chae Soo-bin are in a love affair in new special trailer

Netflix has dropped a new “special trailer” for its upcoming original Korean series, The Fabulous.

The streaming service unveiled the new visual earlier today (December 7), which focuses more on the romantic tension between The Fabulous’ two leads – Pyo Ji-eun (Chae Soo-bin) and Ji Woo-min (SHINee’s Minho). Set in the glamorous world of South Korea’s illustrious fashion scene, the latest trailer chronicles the progression of the relationship as love interests, as they each struggle to reckon with their feelings for each other. Things get even more complicated as their careers intersect amid the fast-paced fashion industry.

The Fabulous is slated for a global premiere on Netflix on December 23. View the trailer below.

Aside from The Fabulous’ main cast, the series is also set to include cameo appearances from several top South Korean models, as seen in the teaser released last month. One scene most notably included Choi So-ra, best known as the winner of the third cycle of Korea’s Next Top Model.

Other actors set to appear on the show alongside Minho and Chae include Kim Min-kyu – a past Produce X 101 contestant – Woori The Virgin’s Byun Jun-seo and Lee Mi-do (Kiss Sixth Sense, House of Lies). Actors Kwon Hae-sung (Cafe Minamdang, The Devil Judge), rookie actress Ye Seon-ho will also be appearing in the series, among others.

The Fabulous was previously postponed in observance of a mourning period in South Korea that overlapped with its original premiere date of November 4. The mourning period was announced by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo late last month following a fatal crowd crush in the nightlife district of Itaewon, Seoul. The incident claimed the lives of over 150 people on the night of October 29.

In other news, Netflix announced earlier this week that production for documentary exploring the story behind Bong’s unreleased first short film Looking For Paradise is underway. Bong created the 22-minute short film as a university student in 1992. The documentary will begin streaming on Netflix sometime next year, however a specific release date will be announced at a later stage.