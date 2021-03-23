‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ breaks Disney+ viewing record

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has become the most-watched series premiere on Disney+, the streaming platform has confirmed.

Revealing data from the Marvel show’s opening weekend (March 19-22), Disney+ confirmed Falcon has joined WandaVision and The Mandalorian as the three most-watched Disney+ Original series on opening weekends.

The streamer kept specific viewing figures under wraps across all three shows.

SambaTV, who collect data from terrestrial TVs, have said that 1.7million households watched The Falcon and The Winter Soldier last weekend, versus 1.6million viewers who tuned in to the premiere of WandaVision on opening weekend, per Deadline.

Meanwhile, one of the show’s stars Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, recently revealed he struggled to pay rent after his first Marvel appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger.

“In 2011, after the first Captain America came out, about a month later I had a call from my business manager telling me I had a month left to figure out how I was going to pay my rent,” he said.

“So, perception is always interesting, isn’t it? Nobody ever knows what the fuck is really happening.”

In a four-star first-look review of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, NME wrote: “Sharp, funny, and packing some awesome action scenes with a whole lot of character potential, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is off to a flying start.”

Disney+ will be releasing another Marvel series in a few months time, as Loki is set to premiere on June 11. Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel will follow later in 2021.