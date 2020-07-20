Marvel‘s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier TV series has had its release date pushed back following production delays.

The Disney+ show, which focuses on Anthony Mackie’s Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was set to drop in August.

However, the streaming site’s new state for next month shows no sign of the series, and TVLine reports that the shift is due to production delays amid coronavirus.

Production was shut down in Prague back in March due to the pandemic, with cast and crew subsequently recalled to Atlanta, where most of the filming has taken place.

Earlier in the year, planned filming was cancelled in Puerto Rico after the island was hit by two earthquakes.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is among a number of upcoming Marvel Disney+ series, including WandaVision that will see Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles of Scarlet Witch and Vision, and Loki, which has Tom Hiddleston playing the Thor character once again.

Meanwhile, Mackie recently criticised Marvel Studios for its lack of diversity when hiring production crews for big projects.

“It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white.”

Speaking of Black Panther‘s largely Black cast and crew, he continued: “I’m like, that’s more racist that anything else. Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they’re not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?”

Mackie added: “Hire the best person for the job. Even if it means we’re going to get the best two women, we’re going to get the best two men.”