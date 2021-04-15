A preview of tomorrow’s episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has teased a battle for Captain America’s shield.

In a 15-second clip entitled ‘Hurt’, Falcon/Sam Wilson can be seen talking to Fake Cap (Wyatt Russell) saying: “We don’t anyone else to get hurt. You’ve got to give me the shield.”

Watch the teaser here:

In the last episode, NME called Fake Cap “a character who always seems to turn up at the wrong moment” and said he had been given “the motivation he needs to go full bad guy and stave in someone’s head with his shield.”

Meanwhile, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner and writer Malcolm Spellman recently teased a “grounded character” from the Marvel Cinematic Universe who will cameo in episode five.

Spellman told Rotten Tomatoes the character isn’t an Avenger, nor an MCU “world-shaker”.

“There are characters in our series who I would love to see partnered with like – it’s a very, very grounded character – partnered with one of the big world-shakers like Thor or someone like that,” Spellman explained.

“The personality is so strong, it’s the episode five character. I’d love to see that character with Thor.”

In a four-star first-look review of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, NME wrote: “Sharp, funny, and packing some awesome action scenes with a whole lot of character potential, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is off to a flying start.”

Episode five drops this Friday, April 16 on Disney+. It will be followed by the series finale on April 23.