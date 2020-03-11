‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ shoot halted over coronavirus concerns

Production for Marvel‘s upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier has been shut down in Prague due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The series, which is mainly filmed in Atlanta, began its week-long shoot in the Czech city last Friday (March 6). However, production was halted today (March 11), and both cast and crew have been recalled to Atlanta. There’s no word on whether the series will return to Prague to finish filming, as per Deadline.

The move comes after the Czech government announced that it would be closing schools and cancelling events over the rising number of COVID-19 causes in the country. The nation has reported 40 cases of coronavirus so far.

This is the second time production for The Falcon And The Winter Soldier has been disrupted. Back in January, a planned shoot in Puerto Rico was cancelled after the island was hit by two earthquakes.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the titular characters, and is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ later in August. It is currently unknown if the production interruptions will delay the series’ release.

Disney+ is expected to arrive in the UK and Ireland on March 24. The ambitious streaming service will feature over 500 films, 350 TV series and 26 original titles at launch. View the full list of films and TV shows that’ll be available on Disney+.