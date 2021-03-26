The Falcon and the Winter Soldier lead writer Malcolm Spellman has addressed a fan theory suggesting Bucky Barnes could be bisexual.

Spellman spoke to NME in a recent interview about what fans can expect from the six-episode Marvel/Disney+ series, and responded to questions about the sexuality of Sebastian Stan’s character in the forthcoming episodes.

When NME‘s Amon Warmann asked Spellman whether the question, raised in the past across the MCU, would be definitively answered, Spellman suggestively replied: “I’m not diving down rabbit holes, but just keep watching…”

Watch the full interview here:

In a four-star review of the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, NME wrote: “Sharp, funny, and packing some awesome action scenes with a whole lot of character potential, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is off to a flying start.”

Elsewhere, Disney+ recently revealed that the series became the most-watched series premiere on the streaming platform on its opening weekend.

SambaTV, who collect data from terrestrial TVs, reported that 1.7million households watched the show on opening weekend, versus 1.6million viewers who tuned in to the premiere of WandaVision on opening weekend, per Deadline.

Disney+ will be releasing another Marvel series in a few months time, as Loki is set to premiere on June 11. Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel will follow later in 2021.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streams every Friday on Disney+.