The Falcon and the Winter Soldier writer Malcolm Spellman has teased potential crossovers between Marvel film and TV projects.

Speaking on the new Disney+ series with NME, Spellman said phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could see characters become “interchangeable”.

When asked about a potential second season, Spellman didn’t divulge any details but said: “I don’t think Marvel has ever introduced major characters and just left them alone. Something gonna happen, you already know that.”

He went on to relay a quote from Marvel boss Kevin Feige, nodding to WandaVision and the forthcoming Moon Knight series.

“In the new phase of Marvel, characters are going to live – Wanda and Scarlet and Moon Knight and Sam and Bucky will also be interchangeable with the movies,” Spellman said.

Elsewhere, Spellman responded to the fan theory which suggests Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier could be bisexual, when asked whether an answer will be given in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Spellman suggestively replied: “I’m not diving down rabbit holes, but just keep watching…”

Meanwhile, Disney+ recently revealed that the series became the most-watched series premiere on the streaming platform on its opening weekend.

In a four-star review of the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, NME wrote: “Sharp, funny, and packing some awesome action scenes with a whole lot of character potential, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is off to a flying start.”