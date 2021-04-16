‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”s post-credits scene: explained

Marvel‘s new TV show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier aired its fifth episode today (April 16), and featured a special post-credits scene.

As NME‘s recap of the new episode told fans, “stick around for an end credit sting to watch Walker forging his own shield – smelting down his medals of honour to give it extra patriotism.”

The post-credits scene – the first of its kind in the series – saw John Walker’s future become a little clearer. After Sam was confirmed as the new Captain America during the episode, the twist at the end shows that the future is far from certain heading into next week’s sixth and final episode.

Despite being ousted as Captain America, the scene sees Walker forging a new Captain America shield, indicating that he believes his days as the Captain are far from over.

Of the fifth episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, NME wrote: “There might be only one episode left, but the show already feels like it’s done what it set out to do.

“Next week’s showdown will likely give us all the explosions (and cameos?) we’ve been expecting, as well as giving Bucky his own much needed resolution, but the important job is done: we have a proper new Captain America, and he already feels better than the last one.”

The show’s series finale is set to air on Disney+ on April 23.