‘The Fast Show’: A one-off special is reportedly in the works

The Fast Show is reportedly set for a one-off return later this year.

Created by Paul Whitehouse and Charlie Higson, the BBC sketch show initially ran between 1994 and 1997 before a special, Last Fast Show Ever, aired in 2000. It was later resurrected for a Foster’s-branded web series which ran from 2011-12; sketches from which were later shown as part of BBC Two’s 50th birthday programming in 2014.

Rumours about a Fast Show return have been circulating since 2018, and The Daily Star have now reported that The Fast Show will return this year for a one-off special.

The paper claims that the original cast will reunite for the special, which will air on a UK TV channel and comprise of new clips and interviews. Filming is expected to start in a matter of weeks.

A source told the paper about the reunion: “After years of conversations it’s finally happening – the gang are getting back together. This is something the fans have wanted for years.

“Everyone is really excited to be bringing back such an iconic show.”

There has been no official confirmation from either UKTV or The Fast Show about the reports of a reunion, however.

Should a 2020 Fast Show special be given the green light, it would be the first time that the show will have returned to screens since the death of castmember Caroline Aherne in 2016.

Aherne passed away following a battle with lung cancer. She was 52.