The Fast Show is set to be revived for a one-off special later this year.

The classic comedy series, which originally ran between 1994 and 1997, will return for a “brand-new retrospective with a twist”, which will see both the cast and their characters interviewed in a two-hour special.

Gold, which will air The Fast Show: Just A Load Of Blooming Catchphrases, said the special “will reunite to remember more than twenty-five years of a true icon of British comedy – and they’re bringing the likes of Swiss Toni, Dave Angel, Jesse, No Offence, Professor Denzil Dexter and Rowley Birkin QC with them” (via British Comedy Guide).

They added: “Yes, it’s not just the cast who will be interviewed, but many of the show’s best-loved characters will make their long-awaited return to TV screens, interviewed in all-new scripted segments to discuss their experiences on set, reveal behind-the-scenes gossip, and even share what they’re up to now.”

Stars Paul Whitehouse, Charlie Higson, Arabella Weir, John Thomson, Simon Day and Mark Williams will all be back. The original series also starred Caroline Aherne, who passed away in 2016.

“It’s 26 years since the first episode of The Fast Show went out,” Whitehouse and Higson said. “We didn’t manage to celebrate our 25th anniversary but we are marking it now.

“All the (remaining) contributors will be reflecting on their favourite bits and some of the characters will also be looking back at their time on the show. Join us, them, and all of your favourite Fast Show characters, sketches and catchphrases as we celebrate 26, yes 26 glorious years!”

The Fast Show returned for a farewell special in 2000, and was revived as a web series in 2011 for Fosters – though Williams didn’t take part. Those episodes were later repackaged for a 20th anniversary show on BBC Two in 2014.