The final season of ‘Stranger Things’ might be split in two

Stranger Things could end with the upcoming storyline of season 4 spread out across two runs, according to reports.

Although the original plan was to see a fourth season as the last one, Netflix sources have reportedly shared the intrigue will be split between two more seasons.

The second part of season 4 is likely to be promoted as season 5, but very much linked to the plot of the first part, according to We Got This Covered.

Advertisement

Plot details are yet to be revealed, but Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown have confirmed filming began in early 2020, and the first episode of season four is called Chapter Four: The Hellfire Club.

Executive producer Shawn Levy previously told Entertainment Weekly there was a chance of another season beyond the fourth. “Hearts were heard breaking in Netflix headquarters when the Brothers made four seasons sound like an official end,” said Levy. “I was suddenly getting phone calls from our actors’ agents. The truth is we’re definitely going four seasons and there’s very much the possibility of a fifth. Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely.”

Season 3 of Stranger Things premiered on Netflix last summer, earning positive reviews. NME‘s Dan Stubbs praised the first episode for the introduction of Robin, the references to Day of the Dead and the Huey Lewis & the News needle drop.