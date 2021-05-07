The first trailer has been shared for the upcoming CGI reimagining of Rugrats – watch it below.

Rugrats ran for nine seasons from 1991 to 2004, and also spawned three movies and a spin-off series called All Grown Up.

The new series, a modern reworking of the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon, will now land on Paramount+ on May 27.

The new revival will feature all the original voice cast members – E.G. Daily (Tommy), Nancy Cartwright (Chucky), Kath Soucie (Phil & Lil), Cheryl Case (Angelica) and Cree Summer (Susie).

The first trailer for the show sees the babies entering a “magical cave of fun stuff” inside a video game featuring a huge “dog monster”.

Watch it below.

A synopsis for the new show reads: “Tommy, Angelica, Chuckie and the rest of the Rugrats gang are back for an all-new, CG-animated series on Paramount+! Settle into your high chairs for this exciting first look at the show, which continues the tale of toddlers from the classic Nickelodeon ’90s hit.

“Then, get ready to reunite with the iconic group of babies – voiced by members of the original cast – as they embark on a new batch of epic adventures!”

Back in 2018, it was announced that Rugrats was set to be revived with a new season and a forthcoming movie.

At the time, Nickelodeon confirmed that they were reviving the show, commissioning a 26-episode new season that was set to premiere in 2019.

At the same time, a new Rugrats film was also given the green light. Said to be featuring both CGI and live-action footage, the as-yet-untitled film had been pencilled in for a November 13, 2020 release.