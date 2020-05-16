‘The Flash’ actor Logan Williams’ cause of death confirmed

The mother of The Flash star Logan Williams has confirmed her son’s cause of death.

Logan, who died suddenly aged 16 on April 2, suffered from an overdose of fentanyl, according to Marlyse Willaims.

Speaking to the New York Post, Marlyse said preliminary toxicology results revealed the presence of fentanyl. She added that her son had been battling opioid addiction for three years prior to his death.

Speaking about her son, who played a young Barry Allen in The Flash, Marlyse said he “was in complete denial because he was so ashamed” and that he kept his addiction “under wraps” from those in the industry.

She also revealed that she had remortgaged her house in order to send her son to a treatment centre to help him beat his addiction. He was living in a group home at the time of his death.

“I did everything humanly possible — everything a mother could do,” Marlyse said. “I did everything but handcuff him to me to try to keep him safe.”

Marlyse says she now wants to use his death to raise awareness of the growing issue of opioid addiction.

“His death is not going to be in vain. He’s going to help a lot of people down the road.”

Following Logan’s death last month, Grant Gustin – who played the older Barry Allen in the show – wrote a tribute to the young star on social media: “Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly.

“This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them.

“Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

In the last few years, there has been a number of high profile deaths involving fentanyl including Lil Peep and Mac Miller.