‘The Flight Attendant’ season two trailer confirms April release date

A trailer has been released for The Flight Attendant season two – check it out below.

Kaley Cuoco returns in the second season of the HBO Max thriller, where she plays recovering alcoholic flight attendant, Cassie Bowden.

After finding herself embroiled in a mysterious murder case in the first season, Bowden’s peaceful life in Los Angeles looks set to be overturned by another murder in season two.

A synopsis reads: “Cassie Bowden is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.”

“I know we said no more secrets, but there’s a little more,” Bowden says in the trailer.

The second season will introduce Sharon Stone as Cassie’s estranged mother, Lisa Bowden, who wants to keep her distance after dealing with her daughter’s alcoholism all her life.

Along with Cuoco and Stone, the show stars returning series regulars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, Rosie Perez and T.R. Knight. New regulars include Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria, along with new cast members Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Cuoco was nominated for an Emmy last year for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for the first season, while the show picked up a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The Flight Attendant season two is set to debut Thursday April 21 on HBO Max in the US. It will be released in May on NOW in the UK.