The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air is set to be rebooted in an entire new TV series, reports say.

The classic, Will Smith-starring show turned 30 this year, and the new reboot comes off the back of a video that went viral on YouTube last year.

Back in March 2019, Morgan Cooper, a superfan of the show, made a trailer for what he’d imagine a 2020s Fresh Prince update would look like. After the video went viral, Cooper was contacted by Smith and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, plans for a Fresh Prince reboot were put into place almost immediately.

Advertisement

Cooper is set to co-write the script for the show, as well as directing and being credited as a co-executive producer.

Will Smith will once again be on board, alongside original series producers Quincy Jones and Benny Medina, with the show’s creators Andy and Susan Borowitz also returning as executive producers.

Reports say that the showrunner for the reboot will be Chris Collins, who has worked on The Wire, Sons Of Anarchy and more), with Collins also co-writing the script with Cooper.

A number of streaming services are said to be interested in the reboot, including Netflix and HBO Max, the latter of which currently hosts the original show.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air held a virtual reunion to celebrate 30 years of the show. The NBC series ran for six seasons from 1990 until May 1996. It starred Smith as a fictionalised version of himself, a teenager from West Philadelphia who is sent to move in with his wealthy uncle and aunt in their Bel Air mansion after getting into a fight in his hometown.